Baku to host Azerbaijani Book Publishers

The 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Book Publishers will be held at the Central Scientific Library of the National Academy of Sciences on April 26.

The event is co-organised by the Azerbaijan Publishers Association, the National Academy of Sciences, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

The forum program includes an exhibition of publishing products and operating strategies, as well as panels providing an integrated approach to publishing problems.

The First Forum of Azerbaijan Publishers will promote a kind of accountability of the country's private publishing sector, which developed during the period of independence, the formation of proposals for solving common problems, and providing a network for the development of new projects.

The project aims to shed light on the real problems of the domestic publishing sector, as well as benefit from international experience.

The forum will feature a total of 15 speakers across five panels, with the participation of local and international experts.

As part of the forum, a Reading Day book fair will be organised in the park of the National Academy of Sciences on April 27-28.

Over 40 leading publishing houses and book houses in the country, as well as around 70 writers, are expected to participate in the event.

The book fair will feature a large program selling a variety of books. The fair visitors will be offered various discounts.

Moreover, book presentations, autograph sessions, concert programs, poetry evenings, and master classes for children with the participation of famous writers will also be organised as part of the event.

