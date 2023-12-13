Museum of Miniature Books.Paradise for book enthusiasts [PHOTOS]

13 December 2023 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has a wonderful literary scene to explore. The country is home to countless libraries, book shops and many other places, where book enthusiasts can relax and enjoy reading.

The Museum of Miniature Books is the ultimate destination for book lovers.

Established in 2002, it is a unique, one-of-a-kind museum in the world. More than 7,500 miniature books are kept in the museum, which is included in the Guinness Book of Records as the largest in the world.

Here book lovers can find works like Flower Alphabet, Pictures of English History, Pushkin's Yevgeni Onegin and the 24-volume One Thousand and One Nights.

All the books are categorized under titles including Azerbaijan, rare books, religious books, Russian history, Russian classics, Western classics, cinema, Central Asia, America, Europe and China.

Miniature books of Azerbaijani writers including the works of Khurshidbanu Natavan, Nizami Ganjavi, rare books on Europe, Central Asia are of special interest.

The oldest book in the museum is a miniature copy of the Holy Quran, dating to the 17th century.

The smallest book in the museum is the Russian book The Most Miraculous Thing, (6mm x 9mm) which can only be read by using a magnifying glass.

The literary works by Shakespeare, Bobby Burns, Conan Doyle, Jack London, Edgar Allan Poe, Hemingway, O'Henry as well as a miniature book which consists of the songs of Beatles' make the museum collection even more extensive.

The Ganja Branch of the Museum of Miniature Books has operated since 2016.

Here bookworms can spend time reading books in Russian, Turkish, English, German, Arabic, Georgian and other languages.

There is also a Nakhchivan branch of the Miniature Book Museum, which has been operating since December 18, 2014.

Around 1,090 miniature books printed in 31 countries are showcased in the museum. Children's miniature books with colorful illustrations, books dedicated to prominent politicians, writers, scientists, artists and sportsmen of Azerbaijan and other countries, as well as pearls of world literature are exhibited here.

