I International TURKSOY Theatre Festival ends [PHOTOS]

5 November 2023 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

The closing and awarding ceremony of the I International Theatre Festival TURKSOY was held at the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre.This was reported by the Ministry of Culture, Azernews reports.

It was noted that the festival, organised jointly by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and TURKSOY, is the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the proclamation of the city of Shusha as "cultural capital of the Turkic world" for 2023. It is the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the professional national theatre of Azerbaijan and the 150th anniversary of TURKSOY.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the festival, TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Rayev thanked the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan for the high level of hospitality and organisation.

The Secretary General described Azerbaijan, especially the capital Baku, as one of the great cultural centres of the Turkic world, and said he considers Shushan, which is currently fulfilling the mission of "the cultural capital of the Turkic world", as a city. spirituality.

Saying the Turkic world always supports Azerbaijan in difficult times, Sultan Rayev emphasised that Azerbaijan has demonstrated its strength and power to the world by restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Stressing that the first festival was successful, the Secretary General noted that the next theatre festival will be held next year in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Then, the winning performances of the festival, which brings together the leading theatre groups of the Turkish republics, were announced.

According to the jury consisting of theatre experts from the Turkic world, the Istanbul State Theatre won in the nomination "Best Musical Composition" with the performance "Bir Hefes Dede Gorgud".

Kasimali Jantoshev's "A Child Touching the Sun" from the Issykgel Musical Drama Theatre (Kyrgyzstan) and "Leyli and Majnun" from the Samarkand Musical Drama Theatre (Uzbekistan) won in the Best Performance category.

Turkestan Musical Drama Theatre (Kazakhstan) The play "The Tale of Gorguda" won the prize for the best plastic solution of the performance.

The title "Best Actress" of the competition was awarded to two artists - Mesma Aslangizi from the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre ("Karabagnama") and Gulnabat Abdullayeva from the Mahdimgulu State Musical Drama Theatre of Turkmenistan.

Azerbaijani state academic musical and state pantomime theatres were awarded honorary diplomas for the festival's out-of-competition performances.

