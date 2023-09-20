Culture Ministry, ICCROM discuss prospects of cultural cooperation

20 September 2023 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova and the senior director of the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) Joseph King have discussed prospects of cooperation in the cultural field.

The meeting was organized in Riyadh within the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the meeting, Joseph King recalled his visit to Azerbaijan and shared his impressions about Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.

Saadat Yusifova stressed the importance of protecting Azerbaijan's cultural heritage. She expressed her interest in ICCROM's support mechanisms for training restoration and conservation experts.

The meeting also discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda regarding the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICCROM, the exchange of experience in the field of protection and restoration of cultural heritage samples, and the joint organization of training and seminars for this purpose.

Note that the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee will last until September 26, 2023.

The committee is chaired by H.H. Princess Haifa Al Mogrin, Saudi Arabia's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO. Currently following countries are members of the World Heritage Committee: Argentina, Belgium, Bulgaria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, Mali, Mexico, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russian Federation, Rwanda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand and Zambia.

The World Heritage Committee considers the implementation of the 1972 UNESCO Convention on Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage in Member States.

For the time being, 195 countries are State Parties to the Convention. Up to date 1157 cultural/natural properties from 167 State Parties are inscribed to the World Heritage List under the 1972 Convention. Among them 43 are transboundary properties from 67 State Parties.

The World Heritage Committee also considers new nominations to the World Heritage List. Based on the evaluation made by ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites) following cultural sites from IICAS's Member States were recommended to inscribe to the World Heritage List: Cultural Landscape of Khinalig People and “Köç Yolu” Transhumance Route (Azerbaijan), Cultural Landscape of Old Tea Forests of the Jingmai Mountain in Pu’er (China), Deer Stone Monuments and Related Sites of Bronze Age (Mongolia), Gaya Tumuli (Republic of Korea), Silk Roads: Zarafshan-Karakum Corridor (Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan) and Gordion (Turkiye). According to the evaluation by IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature), following natural sites from IICAS’s Member States were recommended to inscribe to the World Heritage List: Cold Winter Deserts of Turan (Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan) and Tugay Forests of the Tigrovaya Balka Nature Reserve (Tajikistan).

The final decision will be made by the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee.

