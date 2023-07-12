Gilavar Photo Club awards photographers [PHOTOS]

12 July 2023 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Gilavar Photo Club has hosted the Azerbaijan Photo Salon for the sixth time in a row.

The photo contest was held with the special permission of the International Federation of Photographic Art, the International Association of Art Photographers, the Society of American Photographers, the Global Photographers Union and the Turkish Silla Art Palace photo organization, Azernews reports.

Around 4, 779 photos were submitted to the competition by 337 photographers from 62 countries.

The photo works were evaluated by jury members from Italy and Egypt. The assessment was conducted within the framework of the rules and conditions of international photography organizations.

The main goal in holding such international photo contests is to create conditions for Azerbaijani photographers to participate in prestigious competitions.

In total, 166 photographers from 43 countries were awarded 245 prizes presented in four categories. Gold, silver and bronze medals, special ribbons and diplomas were presented to the best of the competition.

Azerbaijani photographers received a total of 12 awards, including 3 medals.

Through its multifaceted activities, the Gilavar Photo Club successfully contributes to the country's photography art.

Founded in 2017, the Gilavar Photo Club aims at discovering and supporting talented photographers.

2023 marks the fifth anniversary of the photo club that promotes photography art in the country and beyond its borders.

The club's participants are actively engaged in local and international photo contests.

Since 2017, the photo club has been a member of the International Association of Art Photographers.

In 2020, the Gilavar Photo Club became Azerbaijan's official representative at the association.

