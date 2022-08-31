Magomayev's songs thrill audience in Berlin

31 August 2022 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Composers' Union has marked Muslim Magomayev's 80th anniversary in Berlin, Germany, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The large-scale event was attended by employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union People's Artist Frangiz Alizade addressed the event.

She spoke about the singer's multifaceted talent, recalling that he was not only a great pop singer but also brilliantly performed arias from classical operas.

Next, the audience listened to song Muslim Magomayev's recordings of songs including timeless songs "Azerbaijan" and "Blue Eternity".

The concert was held in a very warm atmosphere, leaving no one indifferent.

Muslim Magomayev would have turned 80 years on August 17, 2022.

Named the "King of Songs", he always mesmerized the overjoyed audience with his fascinating baritone.

Magomayev's music takes a special place in the history of Azerbaijani culture.

The legendary singer grew up in a creative environment: his father was a theater artist while his mother was a dramatic actress.

His grandfather is considered one of the founders of modern Azerbaijani classical music.

In 1964, Magomayev left for a one-year internship at the Milan Opera House La Scala.

In 1962, the singer first appeared in Moscow, where he performed during the Days of Azerbaijani Culture. He sang an aria from Gounod’s Faust, and the song "Do the Russians Want War?" that left no one indifferent.

World-famous baritone successfully toured across Italy, France, Bulgaria, Finland, Canada, the United States, Cuba, and other countries.

Magomayev was also known as a composer, who wrote several film soundtracks and songs. He composed songs, soundtracks, and music for theatrical performances. In addition, he played in films and acted as a host in television and radio broadcasts.

In 1966 and 1969, Magomayev performed in Paris Olympia with great success. At the very young age of 31, he was awarded the title of People's Artist of the USSR.

After so many years, Muslim Magomayev's fans all over the world continue to admire the prominent singer.

A number of events have been organized in Azerbaijan and Russia to celebrate Muslim Magomayev's 80th anniversary.

The Green Theater Concert Complex in Baku hosted a concert dedicated to the musician that brought together People's Artists of Azerbaijan Azar Zeynalov, Dinara Aliyeva, Elchin Azizov, Emin, Samir Jafarov, Honored Artist Azar Rza, People's Artist of Bashkortostan Askar Abdrazakov, People's Artists of Georgia Nani Bregvadze, Vakhtang Kikabidze, Italian tenor Alessandro Safina, soloist of the Nuremberg Opera Theater, laureate of the 1st Muslim Magomaev International Vocalists Contest Javid Samadov, Russian Honored Artist Yana Malikayeva and other vocalists.

The memorial evening was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Another concert dedicated to the outstanding singer will take place at Heydar Aliyev Palace on October 25.

Famous pop singer Emin Agalarov (EMIN) will perform as a special guest at the concert which marks the 80th anniversary of the famous singer and composer.

Muslim Magomayev's song "Blue Eternity" takes a special place in EMIN's repertoire.

---

