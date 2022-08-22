AzerbaijanFilm to be represented at int'l film festival

22 August 2022 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Director of the AzerbaijanFilm Studio Nazim Huseynov will take part in events dedicated to Lendoc Open Film Studio, Azernews reports citing Trend Life.

St. Petersburg will host large-scale events dedicated to Lendoc's 90th anniversary on August 21-24.

Among them are the 3rd Lendoc Film Festival (LEFF) and international conference on the joint film production of Russia and CIS countries and the 5th meeting of the heads of film studios of the CIS countries.

At the film festival, Nazim Huseynov will select the best film in the category "Game serials for online platforms".

Within the LEFF, the cinemas in St. Petersburg will screen films from the "golden film collection" of neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, AzerbaijanFilm Studio will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year. Numerous projects and initiatives have already been developed by the film studio and will soon be presented to a number of public organizations.

By its centenary, AzerbaijanFilm Studio will launch a series of programs on its pages on social networks: "Cinema Talks" and "Cinema Here and Now".

AzerbaijanFilm Studio will continue holding competitions aimed at supporting and stimulating the activities of talented people working in the field of cinematography, attracting creative forces to the process, and forming a scenario portfolio for the film studio.

The film studio also plans to hold exhibitions that will showcase the best photographs taken during the filming process.

