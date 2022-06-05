National designer shines in Norway [PHOTO/VIDEO]

5 June 2022 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani designer's clothes have been showcased in Norway.

The fashion show took place in the Cosmopolite Scene, known as a large and unique hall in one of Oslo's finest buildings, Azernews reports.

The event, organized by the Norwegian Azerbaijanis' Youth Organization (NAYO) and the Azerbaijan House in Oslo, was dedicated to the Azerbaijan Independence Day and the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

The head of the Azerbaijani Traditional Costumes Center, national designer Gulnara Khalilova thrilled fashion lovers with her stunning collection.

The fashion collection "Kharibulbul and Karabakh" aroused great interest in Norway.

In her new fashion collection, Gulnara Khalilova brilliantly reflected the unique patterns and clothing traditions of the Karabakh region.

"It has always been a great honor for me to represent Azerbaijan in the international arena. Azerbaijani traditional clothes are our history, traditions, culture, and pride. The costumes reflect the ethnographic, historical, and artistic features of folk art, which are also manifested in the creation of certain of its forms. The country's regions, especially Karabakh, have played a special role in the formation and the development of our traditional costumes," said Gulnara Khalilova.

Notably, the designer successfully demonstrated her stunning clothing collections in the USA, Britain, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkey, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, and other countries.

The Norwegian women's choir Alaturka performed Azerbaijani works. The guests were provided with information about Karabakh's rich culture and history.

At the event, Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan Baba Vaziroghlu read a poem dedicated to the Karabakh region.

