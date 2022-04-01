By Laman Ismayilova

The Chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist Frangiz Alizade has premiered a music piece for the symphony orchestra in Germany.

The work "Sommer-Eindruck" (Summer Impressions) was presented in Magdeburg, one of the oldest cities in Germany.

Along with the works of the classics F. Mendelssohn, F. Schubert and D. Shostakovich, the Mitteldeutsche Philharmonie Orchestra, led by conductor Michael Horst, presented the audience with a musical novelty that noticeably warmed up interest in the concert.

The conductor Michael Horst told reporters that the Mitteldeutsche Philharmonie Orchestra is expected to perform "Sommer-Eindruck" in future.

"I have long been familiar with Frangiz Alizade's music. For many years, the Mitteldeutsche Philharmonie Orchestra's repertoire has included the composer's music piece "Crossing-II '' recorded by the BIS Records (Sweden) back in the 90s. We are pleased that the Mitteldeutsche Philharmonie Orchestra has successfully premiered Frangiz Alizade's music piece composed at our request especially for the orchestra," said Michael Horst.

"Now we are going to perform this wonderful music on our concert tour across Germany. We were especially pleased that the composer attended the premiere and Gabriel Teschner, a representative of the international publishing house Hans Sikorsky, arrived from Hamburg. We have also invited Frangiz Alizade to join our concert tour, but, as we have learned, another premiere in England is expected in the near future," he said.

The premiere was expected with great excitement, not only because Frangiz Alizade is well known to the German listener for numerous works included in the programs of international music festivals and other interesting projects.

After a long break amid a coronavirus pandemic, this premiere was the first to be included in the renewed repertoire of the orchestra. Frangiz Alizade's work captivated the audience from the beginning.

