By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Center is filming a gala concert timed to Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

In 2020, the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces President Ilham Aliyev, liberated the country's territories from the Armenian occupation, which lasted almost three decades

People's Artists Aygun Kazimova, Azer Zeynalov, Brilliant Dadashova, Samir Jafarov, Tunzala Aghayeva, Zulfiya Khanbabayeva, various music ensembles will perform at the gala concert, Trend reported.

The gala concert will be aired at Azerbaijani television on Victory Day, which is celebrated on November 8.

