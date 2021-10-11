By Laman Ismayilova

Annecy Festival, Saqanima Georgian Animation Association and Animafilm Festival are pleased to announce Animated Film Project Pitching workshop.

ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival has joined the 7th Animated Film Project Development/Pitching workshop co-organized by Annecy International Animated Film Festival, Film Center Georgian Film-Abkhazeti, Film Studio Kvali XXI and Saqanima Georgian Animation Association, with the support of the Azerbaijan Culturem Ministry, Georgian National Film Center and Tbilisi City Hall.

A five-day workshop in English wil take place in Tbilisi on November 8-12.

The workshop will provide a great opportunity for Azerbaijani and Georgian animation authors to develop and present their projects within the workshop under guidance of famous French producer Olivier Catherin.

After workshop, the best project selected by the experts of Annecy Festival, will be granted with MIFA accreditation for the festival in 2022.

It will receive one month Fontevraud Residency for the year 2022. Travel expenses of the Azerbaijani participants in France and Georgia will be offered by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

To join the workshop Azerbaijani and Georgian participants have to submit their projects in English language to the following email address: [email protected].

As a result of the competition, six animated film projects will be accepted for participation in the workshop.

The deadline for applications is November 3, 2021. Detailed information regarding the submission of documents and application conditions can be found here. https://tinyurl.com/4bjwdzkm.

