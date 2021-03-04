By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani singer Emil Kadirov will give a concert at Vegas City Hall in Moscow on November 19.

The concert program is called "In Memory of the Great Baritones". The evet honors the memory of the legendary Azerbaijani and Russian singers Muslim Magomayev, Joseph Kobzon, Dmitry Hvorostovsky and Sergey Zakharov.

Special guests of the program will be People's Artist of Russia, Renat Ibragimov, Honored Artist of Russia Diana Gurtskaya and others.

Emil Kadirov is currently living in Russia. Kadirov is a graduate of the Rashid Behbudov Baku Music School in classical guitar and Belgorod College of Music.

He is also a participant in master classes by Elena Obraztsova and Tamara Sinyavskaya, and a laureate of international competitions.

In 2012, Emil was invited to perform at Romansiada Contest of Young Vocalists, where he became a finalist and afterwards was nominated as one of award holders.

The singer successfully represented Azerbaijan at the New Wave 2018 International Competition for Young Pop Singers in Sochi.

Emil’s concert repertoire includes numerous opera arias, Russian romances as well as popular Russian and foreign songs.

Emil Kadirov recently founded a music school in Moscow.

MUSIC WAY is a music school for talented kids and adults. The music school gathers music experts who are passionate about their work.

