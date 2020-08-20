By Laman Ismayilova

Museum of Caricatures will be established in Baku.

Initiated by Azerbaijan Union of Caricaturists, the museum's opening ceremony is scheduled for the end of the year, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

"For many years we have tried to open this museum. We create it with our own funds, so it is very difficult to finish what we have begun, but in any case, there is not much to wait," said cartoonist Bayram Hajizadeh.

The museum's collection will include reproductions of cartoons in the 15-16 centuries Azerbaijani miniatures, satirical press of the Tsarist Russia period "Molla Nasreddin" magazines and much more.

Moreover, Museum of Caricatures will also display works of young and talented artists.

