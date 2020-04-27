By Laman Ismayilova

People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, leading soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Samir Jafarov and soloist of the Izmir State Opera and Ballet Theater Levent Gunduz have joined project "Bizi birləşdirən mədəniyyət " (United by Culture), co-organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Ministry and Medeniyyet TV.

The opera singers brilliantly performed the "Duke's Song ", "La donna e mobile" from G. Verdi`s "Rigoletto" opera.

Each vocalist recorded his performance at home. Then all the records were mounted in one video. The vocalists were accompanied by director of the Gara Garayev State Chamber Orchestra, Honored Artist Nargiz Aliyeva.

Notably, "La donna è mobile" (Woman is fickle) is the Duke of Mantua's canzone from the beginning of act 3 of "Rigoletto" opera.

The tune has been used in popular culture for a long time and for many occasions and purposes. Verdi knew that he had written a very popular melody, so he provided the score to the singer at the premiere, Raffaele Mirate, only shortly before the premiere and had him swear not to sing or whistle the tune outside rehearsals. And indeed, people sang the tune the next day in the streets. Early, it became a barrel organ staple, and later was used extensively in television advertisements.

