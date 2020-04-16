By Laman Ismayilova

"The Steppe Man" film has entered the main competition program of two international film festivals.

The film, direcred by Shamil Aliyev, has entered Kiarastami Film Festival (Turkey) and Filmeraa International Film & Web Series Festival (India). The final results will be announced in May, 2020.

Directed by Shamil Aliyev, "The Steppe Man" tells a story of a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe.

Soon after his father's death the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

The film was produced in 2012 at Azerbaijanfilm studio by the order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

"The Steppe Man" has been screened at more than 60 international film festivals, including Florence Film Awards 2019 (Italy), European Screen Awards 2019 (Indonesia), White Unicorn International Film Festival 2019 (WUIFF) and others.

The film also won in such nominations as "Best Director", "Best Screenplay", "Best Female Actor", "Creative Search".

"The Steppe Man" was selected as the Azerbaijani entry for the "Best Foreign Language Film" at the 86th Academy Awards (the Oscars).

The scriptwriter of the film is Vidadi Hasanov, cinematographer-Rafig Guliyev, art directors-Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahim Halil Aminov, composer-Rauf Aliyev, producers-Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.

