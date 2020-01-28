By Laman Ismayilova

One the most popular opera of all time, Georges Bizet's " Carmen" has thrilled the audience in Baku.

The opera was presented to the audience at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater on January 25.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva brilliantly performed the role of fiery gypsy Carmen.

The opera star shared the same stage with the leading soloists of the Opera and Ballet Theater Ali Asgarov, Gulnaz Ismayilova, honored artists Farid Aliyev, Ilaha Efendiyeva, Jahangir Gurbanov, Tural Aghasiyev, Aliakhmad Ibrahimov as well as Nina Makarova. The opera was conducted by Honored Artist Eyyub Guliyev.

Fascinating performance of opera singers, rich scenery and costumes totally captivated the audience.

"Carmen" is an opera in four acts by French composer Georges Bizet, based on a novella of the same title by Prosper Mérimée. The opera is written in the genre of opéra comique. "Carmen" has since become one of the best-loved operas, performed in the classical canon.

Carmen was a gypsy girl who worked in a cigar factory. An army officer, Don José, was called to the factory because a fight broke out. He arrested Carmen because she hit another woman. However, he became enchanted with the exotic Carmen, and let her escape.

Don José deserted the army and followed Carmen into the mountains. But the beautiful gypsy soon tired of the steadfast Don José, and she fell in love with Escamillo, a dashing bullfighter. Devastated, Don José confronted Carmen outside the bullring. As the crowd cheered Escamillo in the background, Don José stabbed Carmen to death.

