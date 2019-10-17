By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time, Kids Fashion 2019, organized by the Star Kids Group has been solemnly held in Ganja.

Marvelous show took place in the Ganja State Philharmonic with the participation of 1200 spectators, Trend Life reported.

Kids Fashion 2019 brought together 70 young models aged four to 14 (40 girls and 30 boys). The models presented the fall-winter collections of 15 fashion designers.

The chairman of the jury was the teacher of the modeling department of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, honored artist, designer Fakhriya Khalafova.

The project, headed by Aygun Aliyeva, aims to reveal and develop the potential of the younger generation in the field of the fashion industry.

Speaking about the Kids Fashion Show, Aygun Aliyeva stressed that the project is similar to dance and theatrical production at the same time. The fashion show contributes to self-confidence.

Kids Fashion offers kids a great chance to learn how to maintain good posture and move gracefully. The fashion project is useful to everyone, especially future models and actors.

The best were awarded with prizes in various categories.

