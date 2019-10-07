By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time, Kids Fashion 2019, organized by the Star Kids Group, will be held in Ganja.

The event will be held in the Ganja State Philharmonic on October 12 with the participation of 1200 spectators, Trend Life reported.

Kids Fashion 2019 will bring together 70 young models from 4 to 14 years old (40 girls and 30 boys). The models will present the fall-winter collections of 15 fashion designers.

The chairman of the jury is the teacher of the modeling department of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, honored artist, designer Fakhriya Khalafova.

The project aims to reveal and develop the potential of the younger generation in the field of the fashion industry. The winners will be awarded with prizes in various categories.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz