By Laman Ismayilova

An unforgettable music evening has been held in Baku as part of the "Maiden Tower. To Be a Woman" Contemporary Art Festival.

Greek singers Eleni and Souzana Vougioukli thrilled music lovers with their concert at the International Mugham Center, Trend Life reported.

Two well known Greek artists began to explore world music very early and went on to experiment with possibilities of the human voice as an innate musical instrument.

The two incredibly talented sisters mesmerized listeners with songs in twenty different languages, including Greek, English, Portuguese, Spanish, French, Romanian, Turkish, Arabic, Gypsy, Bulgarian, Serbian, Italian, etc.

Moreover, these compositions were presented on guitar and piano in various musical genres - classical, blues, jazz, pop, etc., in folklore and improvisations.

Their performance with Azerbaijani musicians was spectacular, especially the song "Getme, getme, gel gozel yar" of Azerbaijan's legendary singer Shovkat Alakbarova. Magnificent concert was followed by standing ovation.

The project initiated and curated by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Sabina Shikhlinskaya. "Maiden Tower. To Be a Woman" festival is organized and implemented in partnership with several diplomatic missions in Baku and government institutions and cultural and art organizations. All cultural events in the framework of the Festival are open for public - local residents and foreign guests.

The festival topic is linked to the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Azerbaijani women.

The main goal of the festival” is to use contemporary art and other forms of art to emphasize women empowerment in Azerbaijani society as well as over the world.

This Festival is the third large Festival sponsored by the European Union Delegation, following "IMAGINE-Euro Tolerance Festival" and "FANTAZIA-Cultural heritage festival", promoting European values and principles. The season's next big EU-sponsored Festival, FANTAZIA, is scheduled for November 1-15.

The guests-participants of Festival are film directors and museum specialists, curators and art critics, artists and cultural activists, from EU member states such as Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary, Switzerland, from Eastern Partnership countries such as Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and from third countries such as Iran, Turkey and Israel.

International and local participants of the Festival, activists and State institutions debate gender issues on the basis of their personal and professional experiences.

The festival's program includes several exhibitions, public art events, visual poetry evening, discussion panel, thematic film shows and workshops in the context of contemporary art.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz