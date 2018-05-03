By Kamila Aliyeva

The Italian Opera Days featuring five different events will be held in Baku on May 3-6.

They will be organized with the support of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, the Italian Embassy and the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The Italian Opera Days will start with the performance of one of the leading contemporary dance companies and, turning back in time, climax with two opera representation where Italian and Azerbaijani artists will perform side by side.

Critically acclaimed because of its unique signature style, “Spellbound Contemporary Ballet” will perform in Baku on April 21, for the first time in its 24-year-old career. The show, entitled “An Evening with Spellbound”, includes a differentiated collection of creations, duets and choral performances. Working on the edge between classical ballet and modern dance, “Spellbound” regularly participates in major national and international festivals, including the Venice Biennale.

After a few days' break, it will be the time for an organ concert and two Opera milestones particularly appreciated by Azerbaijani audience.

On May 3, one of the most promising Italian conductors of his generation; Jacopo Sipari di Pescasseroli, will conduct the immortal Puccini masterpiece “Madama Butterfly” alongside soprano Silvana Froli, who will play the main role of Cio-Cio-San. Official singer of “Festival Puccini” in Torre del Lago, Tuscany, as a soloist Froli took part in various concerts and operas in Italy and abroad.

This year marks 150 years since the death of the famous Italian composer Gioacchino Rossini. The exhibition of the Rome Opera Theater aims to offer the chance to see how Rossini was interpreted and proposed, especially during the last century.

To celebrate the 150th anniversary, the Rome Opera Theater planned an exhibition that will help discover Rossini not only through his music, but also by celebrating his artistic production and vivid passion for life. An unrepeatable opportunity for all opera lovers, who will be able to admire unique iconographic artifacts, including sketches by Giorgio de Chirico and historical stage costumes. The exhibition will be open to the public on May 3-23.

On May 4, Italian organist Maurizio Salerno will perform an organ concert in the wonderful Church of the Saviour. In his career Salerno, artistic director of the orchestra “I Pomeriggi Musicali”, has carried out an intense concert activity in Italy and Europe, and performed in the United States, South America, Russia and Australia.

The Italian Embassy in Baku will also celebrate Rossini career with a performance of the “Barber of Seville” on May 6.

Young and talented conductor Alessandro Calcagnile and baritone Daniele Caputo will bring you the vivacity of “The Barber”, probably the most beloved opera buffa of all time. Figaro will be interpreted by Caputo, one of the main Italian baritones for this role, who is constantly involved in all the major Rossini productions across the country.

The Italian Opera Days is a one-of-a-kind, unprecedented initiative aimed at strengthening cultural ties between Italy and Azerbaijan, as well as an opportunity for Baku citizens to be able to appreciate one more time Italian opera at its best, thanks to the collaboration between Azerbaijani performers and Italian conductors and soloist.

---

