Baku will host the second Booktrailer Festival, supported by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The festival is timed to the World Book Day or World Book and Copyright Day, held annually on April 23.

Booktrailer Festival was successfully held in 2016 for the first time in the country.

"The festival is held for the third time, but has already won popularity among young people.Last year, we were even approached by a group of young composers with a desire to create music for the booktrailers, which has turned into very interesting collaboration of creative youth," said the festival's organizer Ruslan Sabirli.

The project aims at promoting books, supporting and developing creative forms of reading, searching talented young people in cinematography and promoting bookrailers as a part of art and business.

The jury will include well-known figures of culture and art, Trend Life reported.

Send your works until April 8.

Booktrailers are short videos that promote a book or an author, providing a good illustration of the book content. Book trailers are a form of advertising for a book. They are tools to pique interest in the modern books and classic literature and raise their popularity.

