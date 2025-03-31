Economy needs trade, not just taxes

31 March 2025 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s smooth approval of the staff-level agreement for the first review of the ongoing $7 billion loan reflects its confidence in the government's efforts towards macroeconomic stability. It has particularly noted success in controlling inflation – now at its lowest since 2015 – and the overall improvement in financial conditions, Azernews ​reports, citing Tribune.

