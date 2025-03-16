Azernews.Az

Sunday March 16 2025

Azerbaijan addresses unfair competition and illegal advertisements in 2024

16 March 2025 17:50 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan addresses unfair competition and illegal advertisements in 2024

In 2024, the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy reviewed 160 appeals related to unfair competition and illegal advertisements by market entities, according to the Cabinet of Ministers' annual report.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more