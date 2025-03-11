Azernews.Az

Tuesday March 11 2025

Pirallahı Industrial Park creates 160+ jobs, boosting local economy

11 March 2025 17:16 (UTC+04:00)
Pirallahı Industrial Park creates 160+ jobs, boosting local economy
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The Pirallahı Industrial Park, managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, has produced goods worth ₼ 61 million ($35.9 million) to date, Azernews reports. Seven business entities with investment projects worth over...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more