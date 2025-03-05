Azercell launches exclusive 100-series mobile numbers

5 March 2025 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

The leading mobile operator introduces new 100, 101, and 110 series numbers

Azercell is pleased to announce the launch of its exclusive 100, 101, and 110 series mobile numbers. Effective March 5th, customers can acquire these distinctive numbers with the 010 prefix.

Designed for exclusivity, these premium numbers feature memorable and easily recognizable combinations, offering subscribers a unique opportunity to personalize their mobile experience and project a distinct identity.

Customers can conveniently select and purchase their preferred 100-series number through Azercell’s official online portal, www.azercellim.com, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly experience. Azercell also plans to introduce additional prefixes and series in the near future.