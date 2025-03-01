Azernews.Az

Saturday March 1 2025

Azerbaijan's business loan volume hits 4.22 billion manat

1 March 2025 16:47 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's business loan volume hits 4.22 billion manat

As of the end of January this year, the volume of business loans granted by banks operating in Azerbaijan to commercial enterprises reached 4.22 billion manat, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

