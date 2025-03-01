Azerbaijani student won gold medal at the Programming Olympiad

1 March 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

National team, supported by Azercell, continue to excel in the IT field

Azerbaijan’s national team continues to achieve outstanding results in international informatics Olympiads, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani schoolchildren participated online in the InfO(1)Cup programming Olympiad, held in Romania. They delivered an exceptional performance, competing against 166 students from 18 countries.

Hasan Valiyev, a 10th-grade student from Baku Secondary School No. 157, secured the gold medal. Additionally, Ahmed Ganbarli, a 10th-grade student from Baku Turkish Anadolu lyceum earned a silver medal. At the same time, Rahidil Bayramli, a 10th-grade student at the Baku Lyceum specializing in physics, mathematics, and informatics, won a bronze medal.

Since 2017, "Azercell Telecom" LLC, in partnership with the Ministry of Science and Education and the Institute of Education, has been committed to supporting young talents in their preparation for the International Olympiad in Informatics. Over the years, schoolchildren from both Baku and regions of the country have secured a total of 90 medals at various programming contests across different age categories.