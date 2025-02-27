Azernews.Az

Thursday February 27 2025

Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade volume doubles in January

27 February 2025 17:28 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade volume doubles in January
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

In January of this year, the trade volume between Azerbaijan and Pakistan amounted to $1.7 million, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee. Last month's trade volume included $3.038 billion in exports and $2.052 billion in imports. These figures are $1.195 billion (64.8%) and $910 million (79.7%) higher, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more