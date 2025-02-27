Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade volume doubles in January

27 February 2025 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

In January of this year, the trade volume between Azerbaijan and Pakistan amounted to $1.7 million, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee. Last month's trade volume included $3.038 billion in exports and $2.052 billion in imports. These figures are $1.195 billion (64.8%) and $910 million (79.7%) higher, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

