Azercell's cybersecurity training reaches 800 children and parents [PHOTOS]

27 February 2025 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

"Safe Internet” project achieves another milestone

The country's leading mobile operator continues its commitment to enhancing digital literacy nationwide. Within the current phase of the project, designed to promote safe online practices among children, about 700 schoolchildren and 100 parents received specialized training.

The interactive training sessions held in Baku, Sumgait, Guba, Khizi, Astara, and Mingachevir equipped participants with essential skills to navigate the digital world securely.

The program covered critical topics such as recognizing and verifying online contacts, protecting personal data on social media, identifying online scams, and addressing risks like trolling and cyberbullying.

GID CSR Consulting delivered the training sessions under an internationally certified program, ensuring alignment with global standards of excellence.

Azercell has been implementing educational initiatives on internet safety for nearly a decade, underlining the company’s dedication to digital well-being and security.