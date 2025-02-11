Azernews.Az

Tuesday February 11 2025

Azerbaijan-Iran trade turnover increases through expanding co-op across key sectors

11 February 2025 12:46 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan-Iran trade turnover increases through expanding co-op across key sectors
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The trade volume between Azerbaijan and Iran has grown by more than 30%, marking a significant boost in bilateral economic ties, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev stated at an event celebrating the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more