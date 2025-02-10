Azerbaijan shifts to high-income status through boosting economic diversification

10 February 2025 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

At a panel discussion on the 2024 World Development Report, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Samad Bashirli, emphasized the importance of aggressive diversification policies to help Azerbaijan avoid the middle-income trap and accelerate its path to high-income status, Azernews reports.

