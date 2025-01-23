Azernews.Az

Thursday January 23 2025

Investments in Azerbaijan’s construction sector see notable growth

23 January 2025 14:36 (UTC+04:00)
Investments in Azerbaijan’s construction sector see notable growth
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The construction sector in Azerbaijan witnessed significant growth in 2024, with investments reaching 5.35 billion manats, marking an 11.8% increase compared to the previous year, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more