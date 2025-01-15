Azerbaijan's government mission visits Maldives for bilateral talks

15 January 2025 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

On January 13-15, 2024, a government mission from the Republic of Azerbaijan, led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov, visited the Republic of Maldives, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, Deputy Minister Mammadov was received by the Vice President of the Maldives, Uz Hussain Mohamed Latheef.

Additionally, a bilateral meeting took place between Mammadov and Maldives Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Mohamed Saeed.

The Maldivian side highly appreciated the Azerbaijani government mission, and issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meetings.

As part of the visit, the first political consultations were held between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives. These consultations were led by Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elnur Mammadov, and Maldives Foreign Affairs Secretary Fathimath Inaya. The discussions focused on expanding bilateral and multilateral political relations, as well as cooperation in sectors such as economics, trade, energy, logistics, transport, tourism, and humanitarian affairs.

The two sides positively assessed their cooperation in international organizations and emphasized the importance of strengthening mutual support in multilateral formats.

An information forum was organized by relevant government institutions and numerous local companies from the Maldives for representatives of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, State Tourism Agency, and companies from Azerbaijan participating in the government mission. During the forum, detailed presentations were made on investment opportunities in tourism, hotel management, transport, and other sectors in the Maldives, followed by meaningful discussions.

Additionally, the members of the mission toured several industrial zones in the Maldives.