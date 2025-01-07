“Azercell Könüllüləri” congratulate children on holidays [PHOTOS]

7 January 2025 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

Volunteers organized another charitable initiative on the eve of the New Year

On the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year celebrations, “Azercell Könüllüləri” (Azercell Volunteers) has organized a charitable event aimed at supporting children. As part of this heartwarming campaign, “Azercell Könüllüləri” delivered gifts to over 200 children, spreading festive spirit. Volunteers visited families of martyrs and veterans of the Second Patriotic War, as well as low-income families.

Also, with the support of the Hajigabul District Executive Authority, “Azercell Könüllüləri” organized entertainment activities in Hajigabul and shared the New Year’s festive atmosphere with local children.

The list of children benefited from the initiative were provided by the Hajigabul District Executive Authority and the “Zəfər” Public Association.

Established in 2004, “Azercell Könüllüləri,” consisting of Azercell employees, has been committed to organizing charitable initiatives that reflect the company’s dedication to community welfare and social responsibility.

