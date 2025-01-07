Azernews.Az

Tax Code amendments aim to boost investment and reduce tax burden

7 January 2025 15:22 (UTC+04:00)
The Tax Code has been amended to enhance the investment environment, promote entrepreneurial activity, and reduce the tax burden on businesses, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service.

