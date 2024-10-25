Azernews.Az

Friday October 25 2024

SOFAZ reveals fund transfers to state budget

25 October 2024 12:15 (UTC+04:00)
SOFAZ reveals fund transfers to state budget
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

The amount of funds transferred by the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) to the state budget as of October 1, 2024, has been revealed, Azernews reports citing the SOFAZ.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more