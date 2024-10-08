Chairman of AFSA announces four-category halal certification process

8 October 2024 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

It has been determined how the halal certification process will be implemented in Azerbaijan. The certification will be conducted in four categories: the slaughter of large and small animals, poultry, milk and dairy products, as well as processed products.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA /AQTA), Goshgar Tahmazli, made this statement while speaking at the official opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Halal Business and Tourism Forum (AZHAB Forum), Azernews reports.

The chairman of AQTA also noted that relevant work has already begun to facilitate the application process for halal certification:

"With the implementation of innovative solutions, conditions will be created for food businesses to apply more easily and accessibly. To organize the halal certification process, committees on Certification, Impartiality, and Complaints have been formed, consisting of specialists from the Azerbaijan Institute of Food Safety."

As part of the accreditation measures, an audit was initially carried out in one of the enterprises involved in the certification process according to the relevant standard. The audit evaluated the level of compliance with halal slaughtering rules, food safety, and halal standards at the enterprise," said the chairman of AQTA.

Ahmad Kavesa Sengendo, assistant to the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for economic issues, who spoke at the event, noted that the halal industry is not only related to food but encompasses all areas of life.

"Therefore, we need a comprehensive approach to the development of this field. I should note that interest in halal business and practices is increasing globally," he added.

Kavesa stated that the halal business worldwide has increased by 47 percent in the last six years: "This figure confirms that the halal industry is growing rapidly. We should actively encourage development in this area and promote economic growth by creating business opportunities," Kavesa emphasized.

---

