Azerbaijan to host next annual UN GlobE Network event

7 October 2024 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The activities of the prosecutor's offices of the Republic of Azerbaijan in combating crime, including corruption—one of its most dangerous manifestations—continue at the level of international cooperation, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

In this context, the 5th Plenary Meeting of the United Nations (UN) Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Bodies (GlobE) was held in Beijing, the capital of the People's Republic of China, from September 24 to 27 this year.

The event was attended by over 400 representatives from more than 100 countries and over 10 international organizations. Our country was represented by Natig Eyvazov, Head of the Organizational and Information Assurance Department of the Anti-Corruption Directorate under the Prosecutor General, and Aflatun Huseynov, Senior Prosecutor.

The plenary meeting included a High-Level Forum, country presentations, side meetings, and elections for the organization's management body. Additionally, the GlobE Network's report for 2023, the Strategic Plan for 2025-2027, and the Beijing Agreement documents were discussed and accepted.

Our representatives, who presented in line with the event's theme, referred to national experiences and highlighted the contribution of informal mutual legal assistance to the preliminary investigation of a specific criminal case involving an international organization.

Later, at a side event organized by the Anti-Corruption Network under the "Clean Silk Road Beijing Initiative" of the UN, our representatives discussed the anti-corruption measures of economic reforms in Azerbaijan. They emphasized the importance of fostering a corruption-free environment to attract foreign investment and provided examples of achievements related to this goal.

Furthermore, Natig Eyvazov was elected as a member of the management body, becoming part of the 15-member executive committee of the organization at the plenary meeting of the GlobE network.

At the conclusion of the event, a unanimous decision was made to hold the next, 6th Plenary Meeting of the UN Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Bodies (GlobE) in Azerbaijan in 2025.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz