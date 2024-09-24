Turkish Defense Industry dominates ADEX 2024 with largest participation, signs strategic agreements [PHOTOS]

24 September 2024 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Turkish defense industry companies, spearheaded by the Presidency of Defense Industries, are showcasing their innovations at the Azerbaijan International Defense Industry Fair (ADEX 2024), held in Baku from September 24-26, Azernews reports.

With 50 companies in attendance, Turkiye stands as the country with the largest delegation and the most extensive exhibition space at the event.

The fair, a global hub for defense technologies, features cutting-edge advancements across land, sea, and air defense sectors. High-level delegations from around the world are attending, underscoring the fair’s international importance.

President of Defense Industries, Prof. Dr. Haluk Görgün, emphasized Turkiye’s prominent role in the event.

“As the Presidency of Defense Industries and Turkish companies, we are here in our brotherly country, Azerbaijan, representing our nation with pride. We are the largest participating delegation, both in terms of company representation and exhibition space,” Görgün said.

On the fair’s opening day, Turkish companies signed several key agreements and memorandums of understanding, covering critical areas such as the joint development of electronic warfare vehicles, production of smart ammunition, and strategic network communication systems. These agreements signal deeper cooperation between Turkiye and Azerbaijan, as well as other nations present at the event.

Görgün expressed optimism about the future of these collaborations: "We hope to see the positive outcomes of this strategic approach in complementing each other’s strengths in the near future."

The fair continues to serve as a platform for fostering international defense partnerships, with Turkish companies playing a pivotal role in driving innovation and cooperation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz