Azerbaijan sees decline in fruit & vegetable exports in early 2024

19 August 2024 18:53 (UTC+04:00)
From January to July 2024, Azerbaijan exported 368,549 tons of fruits and vegetables, valued at $383,863,000, Azernews reports.

