Azernews.Az

Wednesday June 19 2024

Azerbaijan, Austria boost mutual investment

19 June 2024 16:58 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, Austria boost mutual investment

In the first quarter of this year, Azerbaijan invested 28.95 million US dollars in the economy of Austria.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more