Azerbaijan, EBRD evaluates first renewable energy auction [PHOTO]

The European Energy Group of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Azerbaijan evaluated the first renewable energy auction and other projects to be held on the eve of COP29, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on his official "X" account.

The energy minister, on a visit to Abu Dhabi, met with Grzegorz Zielinski, director of the EBRD's European Energy Group.

"In a meeting with Grzegorz Zieliński, Director, Head of Energy Europe, for the EBRD in Abu Dhabi, we discussed the activities of the Energy Efficiency Fund, the implementation of pilot projects in the field of energy efficiency, the Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan)-Turkiye-Europe energy line, the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe green energy corridor, the connection of 1 GW solar-wind energy projects to the grid, and cooperation on energy system modernization. We evaluated the first renewable energy auction and other projects to be implemented on the eve of COP29," said P. Shahbazov.

Recall that Azerbaijan successfully participated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year. Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) for the first time in the region from November 11–22, 2024. The decision was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11.

Azerbaijan will take the opportunity to bring heads of state and governments, civil society organisations, businesses, and international institutions together in the South Caucasus to discuss climate change, measures to accelerate the implementation of the Paris Agreement, and focus on long-term climate strategies and goals.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and increase this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the commitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in this regard are priority issues for the government of Azerbaijan.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The event aims to assess the progress made in combating climate change around the world.

