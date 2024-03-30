Iran's exports to Azerbaijan via Astara railway decreases

30 March 2024 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

In the last Iranian year (March 21, 2023 - March 19, 2024), product transit through the Astara railway terminal of Gilan province, increased by 36% compared to the previous year (March 21, 2022 - March 20, 2023), Azernews reports, citing the director general of Iran's Northern Railway Department, Ghulamhossein Valadi, as he telling the journalists.

He added that about 184,000 tons of products were exported to Azerbaijan through the Astara railway terminal in Iran last year. Product exports decreased by 8% compared to the previous year. In the previous year, Iran's product export to Azerbaijan through the Astara railway terminal amounted to 199,000 tons.

It is worth noting that currently the length of railway lines in Iran is 14,984 kilometers. 993 locomotives, 29,950 freight cars and 2,178 passenger cars are used in the railway lines of Iran.



