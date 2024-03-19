Azernews.Az

Tuesday March 19 2024

Azerbaijan's electricity exports witness price reduction

19 March 2024 17:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's electricity exports witness price reduction
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

In January 2024, Azerbaijan exported electrical energy abroad, with a value of 34,908,612,654 kilowatt-hours, worth 34.908 million dollars, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more