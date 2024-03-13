Water in rivers in Azerbaijan's liberated territories is at risk of decreasing

13 March 2024 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The water resources of Terterchay, Hekarichay, Bargushadchay, Khachinchay, and other rivers have decreased by more than 15% in the last 30 years, Azernews reports, citing Mammad Asadov, the chief engineer of the Azerbaijan State Institute for Designing Water Management Facilities, who said this at the Water Resources and Reconstruction Works of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur Economic Regions session within the framework of Baku Water Week.

According to him, as a result of Armenian aggression, Azerbaijan has been deprived of access to its water resources and opportunities to develop them for nearly 30 years.

He said that this created serious difficulties in irrigating agricultural fields not only in the occupied territories but also in the regions adjacent to them. As a result of environmental terrorism carried out during the occupation, deforestation, destruction of grass, soil erosion, and degradation have had a serious impact on water resources.

