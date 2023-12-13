Azernews.Az

Wednesday December 13 2023

Turkish electrical equipment exports to Azerbaijan exceeded $232 mln

13 December 2023 14:44 (UTC+04:00)
Turkish electrical equipment exports to Azerbaijan exceeded $232 mln
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
Read more

In January-November 2023, Turkiye increased exports of electrical equipment to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish Trade Ministry.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more