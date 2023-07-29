Azerbaijan takes interest in supplying ships to Kazakhstan
The economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan moves to a new level. This was stated at a meeting of the Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel with Minister of Economy of this country Mikayil Jabbarov, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%