Azerbaijan takes interest in supplying ships to Kazakhstan

29 July 2023 16:49 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan takes interest in supplying ships to Kazakhstan

The economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan moves to a new level. This was stated at a meeting of the Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel with Minister of Economy of this country Mikayil Jabbarov, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform.

