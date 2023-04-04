Azerbaijan, Montenegro approve accord on air communication

4 April 2023 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Montenegro approved an agreement on air communication, Azernews reports.

The bill on the approval of the intergovernmental agreement on air communication was discussed at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

After discussions, the document was put to the vote and approved.

To recap, in February 2023, an air transport agreement between Azerbaijan and Montenegro was signed with the participation of the Vice-President of the Government of Montenegro and Minister of Capital Investments Ervin Ibrahimović.

Additionally, bills on the approval of the protocols on amending the Nakhchivan agreement on the establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States and the agreement on Financial Rules of the Secretariat of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States have been submitted for discussion in the parliament.

Bills on approval of the agreement between the governments of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States on the establishment of a simplified customs corridor, and of the agreement between the governments of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States on international combined cargo transportation, have been submitted for the discussion in the first reading

After discussions, the documents were put to the vote and adopted.

