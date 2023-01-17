Azernews.Az

Tuesday January 17 2023

Agricultural export of Azerbaijan has exceeded $1.140bn

17 January 2023 12:53 (UTC+04:00)
Agricultural export of Azerbaijan has exceeded $1.140bn

Azerbaijan exported over $1.1bn in agricultural and derivative products in 2022, Azernews reports, quoting a tweet by the Agriculture Ministry.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more