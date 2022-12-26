Azernews.Az

Entrepreneurship Development Fund provides $39.9m in subsidies to entrepreneurs [PHOTO]

26 December 2022 15:33 (UTC+04:00)
Entrepreneurship Development Fund provides $39.9m in subsidies to entrepreneurs

26 December 2022 15:33 (UTC+04:00)
The Entrepreneurship Development Fund has provided AZN67.9 million ($39.9m) in subsidies to entrepreneurs, Azernews reports, referring to Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

